VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested at a Kohl’s parking lot after allegedly being involved in a theft spree at a JCPenney and Kohls, taking thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, says the Visalia Police Department Monday.

According to police, around 3:20 p.m. they were called to JCPenney on Mooney Boulevard for a report of shoplifting. Officers were told a woman loaded a shopping cart with over $2,000 worth of merchandise and left without paying.

Police say Loss Prevention confronted the woman outside the store, but the woman ran off before officers arrived on the scene.

15 minutes later, officers state that Kohl’s Loss Prevention Department reported a shoplifting in progress and described the shoplifter as the same woman that had just fled JCPenney. Officers set up in the Kohl’s parking lot and caught the woman as she was leaving the store with stolen merchandise.

Officers say they arrested 41-year-old Saira Howell on suspicion of grand theft, and she was transported and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.