ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and other offenses after a vehicle pursuit with police, according to the Atwater Police Department Monday.

According to the department, an officer was on patrol in the area of Winton Way and Fruitland Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday when they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle swerving and driving erratically. The driver did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Investigators identified the driver as 39-year-old John Barragan from Winton.

Police say the pursuit ended after Barrangan’s vehicle became disabled. During the investigation, it was discovered the vehicle had just been stolen in Winton.

According to the Atwater Police Department, Barrangan was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, vehicle theft, DUI, and traffic-related offenses.

Police state during the arrest/booking process, Barragan spit on a police officer resulting in additional charges. He was booked into the Merced County Jail.