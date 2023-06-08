VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Thursday morning after being found in possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say they received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children stating there were explicit photos of children being downloaded at a home in Visalia.

Officers from the Visalia Police Department Youth Services said that they served a search warrant with help from the Violent Crimes Detectives in the 1500 block of North Cotta Street.

According to investigators, they found 29-year-old Gilberto Porras at the home with evidence of child sexual abuse material.

The Visalia Police Department said that he was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility under suspicion of possession of obscene materials depicting a person under 18 years old.