VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested over the weekend after cutting electricity wire to street lights and climbing a first responder’s vehicle, according to the Visalia Police Department.

On Saturday evening at around 8:00 p.m., police say they responded to the area of Goshen Avenue and Clancy Street for a report of a car collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers did not find the collision – but say they were told 33-year-old Daniel Torrez was walking in the center median cutting electric wires to city street lights. Three city lights had already lost power by that point.

Authorities say Torrez then threw the concrete cover that protected the wires at a moving vehicle, causing minor damage.

Officials say the Visalia Fire Department arrived first and upon contact with Torrez, he began climbing their fire truck. Firefighters were able to detain him.

Police say Torrez was arrested under suspicion of throwing objects at moving vehicles, vandalism, impeding emergency responders, malicious mischief to a vehicle, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.