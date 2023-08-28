VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of a burglary Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 28, officers were called to the 2100 block of West Green

Acres Drive for a burglary in progress.

The caller was able to provide a description of the suspect after seeing him on surveillance cameras. As officers arrived on the scene, 33-year-old Arturo Hernandez ran away from them. A perimeter was established, and the suspect was found in a backyard in the 1600 block of West Main Street.

Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest/obstructing.