VISALIA. Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of lewd materials involving minors, according to the Visalia Police Department.

After receiving a tip for suspected child abuse material, the Visalia Police Department Youth Services Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of West Whitendale Avenue on Monday.

Officers say 36-year-old Michael Sanchez was arrested at the home for possession on suspicion of obscene materials involving minors.

Sanchez was transported and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.