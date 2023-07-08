VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in downtown Visalia after crashing a car and fleeing from police Saturday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. they attempted to stop a car driving recklessly in the area of Demaree Street and Howard Avenue but the driver refused to pull over.

Officers say the driver, eventually identified as 21-year-old Jose Reyes Valdivia, led them on a short pursuit that came to an end at Noble Avenue and Mooney Boulevard. Officials state that the chase was called off due to public safety concerns.

A short time after, police saw Valdavia speeding northbound on Bridge Street at Acequia Avenue and say he lost control and crashed in the area of Bridge Street and Center Avenue.

Authorities say Valdavia ran from the scene, leading them on an on-foot pursuit, but he was eventually caught and arrested.

Visalia Police say records revealed Valdavia had active warrants for felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

Valdavia was sent to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and will be booked under suspicion of felony evading, resisting arrest, hit and run, and driving under the influence, according to police.