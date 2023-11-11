VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Visalia after colliding into a pedestrian and two cars while allegedly under the influence Saturday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just after 11 a.m. they responded to the area of Ben Maddox Way and Walnut Avenue for a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, responding officers learned that 47-year-old David Alvarez allegedly failed to stop at the red light and collided with two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Officials transported the pedestrian to the hospital with minor injuries and reported no one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Police tested Alvarez and believed he was under the influence of a narcotic. Police also say his license was suspended for DUI.

Alvarez was ultimately treated at a local hospital for unrelated health issues and then booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility, according to Visalia police.