VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Six businesses were cited for allegedly selling tobacco to a minor following the Visalia Police Department’s tobacco minor decoy operation.

On Thursday, officers say they conducted the tobacco minor decoy operation to check if businesses in the City of Visalia sold to minors. Under the supervision of officers, the minor decoys were told to go into stores and try to buy tobacco products.

According to police, a total of six businesses were cited for selling tobacco to a minor. The individual stores were not identified.

The Visalia Police Department reminds the public they will be holding a series of tobacco decoy and compliance inspections throughout the year to ensure businesses are complying with state law.

A retailer who is found guilty can be charged with a misdemeanor or subject to a fine of up to $1,000.