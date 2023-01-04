FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after two teens were shot Tuesday night in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say they received multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding a shooting near the area of McKinley and Maple Avenues. According to police, one of the callers was a victim who told officers he and a friend had been shot and were being held at gunpoint.

The second call came from a G-Mart gas station manager who reported someone who came into the store with a wound.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the upper body and a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his back.

Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say the 19-year-old was reported to be in critical condition. The 16-year-old is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.