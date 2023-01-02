FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, but was unfamiliar with the area.

Police say officers found the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue. Medical personnel and officers provided medical treatment, however the victim died from his injuries on-scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Eric Wilson at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157.