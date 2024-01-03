TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he carjacked multiple vehicles while attempting to flee officers Wednesday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call from a victim’s family who said her boyfriend had assaulted and threatened her with a handgun. The man was identified as 35-year-old Moses Vela and was last seen leaving the area in a vehicle later known to be stolen.

As officers attempted a traffic stop, they reported Vela drove away and a short pursuit ensued. He stopped in the area of Academy Avenue and Blackstone Street and exited the vehicle only to get into another vehicle driven by an unrelated person in an attempt to carjack them.

Authorities say they were quick to attempt to take Vela into custody but as the second victim exited his car, Vela got into the driver seat and drove away almost dragging officers. Another pursuit began as Vela drove the second stolen vehicle southbound on Highway 99 near Paige Avenue.

During the pursuit, police say the stolen vehicle lost a tire and Vela drove through the fence of a Love’s Truck Stop where he fled the vehicle while moving. At one point he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at police while running but quickly dropped it.

Officers say Vela then carjacked another vehicle with a third victim inside and was driving away but was halted from leaving as officers swarmed the parking lot. Vela resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

According to police, only the third victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The firearm was seized and found loaded.

Authorities say Vela was booked under suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of carjacking, failure to yield to a police officer, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, and resisting arrest.