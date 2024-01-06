REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reedley police announced they have found a third dead body at a home after previously discovering two others in the backyard Saturday morning and are actively searching for an at-risk missing man.

Police Chief Joe Garza says around 9 a.m. officers initially found two of the bodies in the backyard after a family member called, claiming they saw signs of a burglary.

“Unfortunately they located two individuals we have a white male adult elderly gentleman and the other person that was back there was a Mexican female adult,” said Garza.

After hours of searching and processing the scene, investigators found a third body described as a white adult male.

Investigators are staying tight-lipped, not saying who the people were or how they died.

Officers do believe a crime was committed.

“They did find signs that there was forced entry into the residence and we did find what we believe to be several weapons that are missing we are not sure what type of weapons,” said Garza.

Martin Vasquez says the woman who was found was his niece. He just keeps asking how this could happen.

“Someone who is doing good for the community and for all of a sudden for someone to take their life away you know that’s someone’s aunt someone’s sister someone’s daughter and that’s my niece,” said Vasquez.

The one person missing has been identified as 43-year-old Matthew Bonds. Officers say he is at risk because of recent events and chronic health issues.

Anyone with any information regarding Bonds’ whereabouts or the circumstances leading up to this event is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.