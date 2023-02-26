PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens involved in an armed carjacking that took place on Wednesday were arrested Saturday evening, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say on Wednesday at about 9:00 p.m., they responded to a carjacking that happened in the 100 block of north E Street. Victims told them the suspects brandished firearms and demanded their car.

Saturday at about 5:00 p.m., Tulare Police officers say they found the carjacked car in the 1400 block of Retherford Street in Tulare. They arrested a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who were in the car.

According to detectives, both teens were identified as active criminal street gang members and lived in Porterville. Search warrants were authored and approved for each of their homes in the sub-100 block of South Doree Street and the 800 block of East Oak Avenue.

Police say they found items of evidentiary value related to the carjacking. Both teens were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility under suspicion of carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, and participation in a criminal street gang.

The Porterville Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to call them at (559) 782-7400.