PD: Teens use toy gun for an alcohol theft in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Teens attempted to steal alcohol in Fresno Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they received a call to go to the Savemart around West Ashlan and North West Avenue regarding some juveniles involved in an attempted theft.

According to the Fresno Police Department, there were seven to 10 juveniles involved in the disturbance. After stealing the alcohol, officers say they produced a toy pellet gun.

Officers state the teenagers fired several rounds of plastic pellets, striking at least two different people, but there were no injuries reported from the two people hit.