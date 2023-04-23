VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen suspect has been arrested Sunday in connection to a school shooting threat made to Redwood High School, according to the Visalia Police Department.

After conducting a thorough investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a 16-year-old boy as the suspect and served a warrant at his home.

He was booked into Juvenile Hall under suspicion of making a false report of an emergency and criminal threats, according to authorities.

Police say they are aware of the new threat circulating on social media and are already conducting an investigation. Police will provide updates as new information is received.

Officers reassure the public that children’s safety is the first priority and that they will increase law enforcement presence throughout all Visalia Unified campuses this week.