KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy has been arrested after allegedly making violent threats to a school over social media, the Kingsburg Police Department announced on Monday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the Kingsburg High School located at the 1900 block of 18th Avenue regarding a threat posted over social media.

Upon arrival, police say they were able to identify one juvenile male who was involved in the social media post and that a crime had been committed.

Kingsburg police officers determined the 17-year-old boy is a resident of Fresno and attends school in Fresno.

According to police, the teen was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged by police to contact Detective Derek Gagnon at (559) 859-4911.