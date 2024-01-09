REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen and two other suspects have been arrested for allegedly being in connection with the Reedley homicides, the Reedley Police Department announced Tuesday evening.

This development comes after four dead bodies were discovered in a Reedley neighborhood.

Officers say a 17-year-old juvenile from Reedley has been arrested and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center, on suspicion of homicide.

Police also say 34-year-old Reedley resident Brynn Curtis and 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of accessory after the fact.

The Reedley Police Department says the identity of the deceased person found on Tuesday morning in the neighboring backyard where three bodies were originally found, has not yet been determined.

Officers urge anyone with information related to this case to contact the Reedley Police

Department at (559) 637-4250.