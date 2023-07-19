MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are wanted after stealing several items from a local business worth hundreds of dollars, says the Madera Police Department Wednesday.

According to the Madera Police Department, the suspects entered the local business and stole $400 worth of merchandise.

In the social media post by the Madera Police Department, officers say the stolen items from the retail establishment included ice chests and alcohol.

Photo Courtesy: Madera Police Department

The City of Madera Police Department encourages the public to contact them at (559) 675-4220 if they have any information about the case or the suspects’ whereabouts. They also remind the public they can remain anonymous.