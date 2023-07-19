MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are wanted after stealing several items from a local business worth hundreds of dollars, says the Madera Police Department Wednesday.
According to the Madera Police Department, the suspects entered the local business and stole $400 worth of merchandise.
In the social media post by the Madera Police Department, officers say the stolen items from the retail establishment included ice chests and alcohol.
The City of Madera Police Department encourages the public to contact them at (559) 675-4220 if they have any information about the case or the suspects’ whereabouts. They also remind the public they can remain anonymous.