CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after two people involved in a head-on collision attempted to flee from officers, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the accident took place before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Peach and Gettysburg Avenues. The collision occurred as a vehicle was said to be traveling northbound on Peach Avenue while evading police.

Officers reported after the suspect vehicle collided head-on with another car at the intersection, two people attempted to flee. They were both detained.

Officials say one person in the other vehicle involved was hurt but it is unknown at this time the extent of their injuries. Police have not specified why the suspect vehicle was initially fleeing from them.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.