SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several suspects who allegedly were part of an armed robbery of a woman in Selma were arrested Monday, the Selma Police Department announced.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 1700 block of First Street regarding an armed robbery around 6:52 a.m. regarding an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers say a female victim was contacted and stated three individuals robbed her at gunpoint demanding her personal property. The suspects managed to take the victim’s belongings and fled inside a residence on First Street.

Officers surrounded the property in question and said they were able to convince all of the individuals inside the home to exit after several announcements were given. Several individuals who were inside the home were detained pending the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, detectives stated they issued a search warrant at the home on First Street. During the course of the search, investigators located several firearms and evidence related to the robbery.

According to police, the three suspects involved were positively identified and arrested on suspicion of robbery. There were also three additional individuals who were arrested on suspicion of some other criminal charges.

The Selma Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call (559) 896-2525 and ask for Sergeant Fain or Detective Hughes.