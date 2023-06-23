FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect believed to be involved in a manslaughter case in Fresno back in January has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Thursday, June 22, Garvin County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Garvin County Oklahoma,

located and arrested the suspect 42-year-old Kevin King.

Kevin Lee King, 43 (image courtesy of the Garvin County Sheriff’s Department)

Officers say King was wanted in conjunction with a manslaughter case that occurred earlier in 2023 in the City of Fresno.

On Monday, January 2, 2023, shortly after 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, they located 51-year-old Victor Becerra in the living room suffering from a single gunshot wound. Becerra was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Victim Victor Becerra, 51 (left). Image provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Detectives say they learned that 43-year-old Kevin King negligently fired a gun and a bullet went through a common wall into an apartment occupied by Becerra.

The bullet struck and killed Becerra. Immediately after the shooting, officers say King fled the Fresno area and an arrest warrant was issued for multiple felony charges to include voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and multiple weapons offenses.

King is currently still in custody in Garvin County, Oklahoma awaiting extradition to Fresno County.

Although an arrest has been made in this case, officers say anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.