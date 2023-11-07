FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted after allegedly assaulting two individuals and for being a suspect in an armed robbery, the Fresno Police Department said on Tuesday.

Officers say on Oct. 18. around 8 p.m., the suspect entered Boss Food & Liquor at 3348 East Butler Avenue. The suspect took two refrigerated drinks and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for the items.

As the suspect approached the door, officers say a man attempted to stop the suspect from leaving. The suspect attacked him, punching him several times in the face and upper body. During the attack, another man attempted to stop the fight but was also punched in the face and pushed to the ground by the suspect.

On Oct. 29, around 8:30 p.m., police say the suspect entered a store with a ski mask on, demanding money from both registers. The suspect pointed a handgun at the employee and grabbed the cash before leaving with the money. The handgun is described as a semi-automatic pistol with a gray slide and black frame.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the suspect is believed to be the same in both incidents and is described as an adult male in his 20s, approximately 5’8 – 5’10”, with a heavy build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, red basketball shorts, black socks, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect and/or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.