CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills.

Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling fentanyl three months ago. The investigation of sales of fentanyl and heroin led them to Selma.

Police say their investigative teams served two search warrants Wednesday afternoon to apartments in Selma. With the help of Clovis Police K9 Bodie, 35 pounds of fentanyl pills were confiscated, about 160,000 pills valued over $1 million dollars. Over two pounds of heroin was also found in their search.

Courtesy of the Clovis Police Department

The Clovis Police Department has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Uriel Patino of Selma. Patino was booked into the Fresno County Jail under suspicion of possession, transportation, and sales of controlled substances.

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, help is available from the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health’s Substance Use Disorder Services 24/7 at (800) 654-3937.