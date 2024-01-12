MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly possessing over a pound of methamphetamine and money from drug sales, the City of Madera Police Department said on Friday.

Officers say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a citizen’s complaint regarding a lot of foot traffic at a residence. Detectives investigated the complaint and quickly discovered that drugs were being sold from the location.

On Thursday, officers say they served a search warrant and located over a pound of methamphetamine, along with a large amount of marijuana and money from drug sales.

The City of Madera Police Department says the suspect was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail. They encourage anyone who might be concerned with illegal activity in their neighborhood to call their non-emergency line at (559) 675-4220.