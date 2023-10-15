FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were detained after allegedly firing guns outside a Fresno bar early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 3:25 a.m. they responded to the area of Tuolumne Street and Van Ness Avenue for a disturbance at Mezcal Lounge.

Investigators learned people were leaving Mezcal when two groups of people were involved in an altercation. At some point, both parties produced handguns and began shooting at each other.

Fortunately, officers say no one was shot, but shell casings were recovered. Two people were detained a short distance away and a handgun was recovered as a result.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.