CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma man has been arrested after allegedly chatting with a minor through social media and then trying to meet with her for sex during a two-month investigation, the Clovis Police Department said.

According to officers, the investigation began in October 2023 when 52-year-old Adam Gonzalez of Selma initiated contact with an undercover detective from the Special Enforcement Team (SET).

Officers say even after the detective let the suspect know that the girl he was chatting with was only 16 years old, Gonzalez tried to meet in person several times for sexual acts.

On Dec. 21, detectives say they met Gonzalez in a commercial parking lot in Clovis and arrested him without incident when he thought he was there to meet the girl. He is being booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony for contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime.

The Clovis Police Department encourages anyone who is or knows someone being sexually exploited or a victim of a sex crime to contact them at their non-emergency phone number at (559) 324-2800.