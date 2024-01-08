LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A San Jose man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a roughly $20,000 theft from a local business in Los Banos, the Los Banos Police Department said.

Officers say a local business was burglarized on Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. The suspects forced entry and stole roughly $20,000 worth of store merchandise between the two dates.

Detectives say they were able to track the responsible subjects to multiple addresses in the Bay Area. Over the weekend, investigators worked with the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office to serve multiple warrants.

According to detectives, 45-year-old Edward Casey of San Jose was arrested on suspicion of his involvement in the burglaries. Investigators identified two other adult males involved in these crimes and are working with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to hold those individuals accountable.

The Los Banos Police Department says they were able to retrieve a large amount of the stolen property.