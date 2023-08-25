CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say broke into 11 cars parked outside a Clovis gym to steal credit and debit cards from inside the vehicles – in less than a month – was arrested on Thursday, according to the police department.

Officers say 37-year-old Nicholas Browning, of Fresno, was arrested on Thursday, August 24, after serving a search warrant at his home.

In just 31 days, officers say the suspect allegedly broke into 11 cars near Clovis and Shaw in a gym parking lot and then used stolen debit and credit cards almost immediately, draining the victim’s account to purchase gift cards.

Video surveillance from commercial businesses and the City of Clovis camera network

helped identify Browning and the car he was driving.

During the search warrant, detectives located over 200 gift cards, clothing, and other

evidence purchased fraudulently, and this was not his first arrest for this type of crime.

In 2018, Clovis Police say they arrested Browning for committing similar crimes from another gym parking lot in Clovis.

Browning was arrested without incident and booked into Fresno County Jail on over 30 felonies related to this recent investigation.