FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are detained on suspicion of stabbing a gardener after a failed theft, the Fresno Police Department says.

According to officers, around 4:50 p.m., they received a report of a stabbing that occurred on Ashlan Avenue near Maroa Avenue.

Officers say the victim, a 30-year-old male, was working as a gardener when he saw someone trying to steal equipment from the back of his truck. The victim confronted the suspect and they became involved in a physical fight over the property.

Police say two more suspects joined the disturbance and punched the victim. The three suspects left in a vehicle, and witnesses went to assist the victim and saw he had a stab wound on his back.

Officers state the victim drove himself to a local hospital, where he received medical treatment and is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, they followed leads to a residence in the 1900 block of E. Michigan where they detained three people who match the descriptions of the suspects. Officers and detectives are working to determine their involvement and what charges each of them might face.