PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville woman involved in a crime out of Bakersfield is in police custody after the stolen vehicle she was in was recovered, among other illegal substances, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On August 29, shortly before 7:30 p.m., an officer with the Porterville Police Department was conducting an active patrol in the area of Plano Street and Vandalia Avenue, when she located a stolen 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The vehicle was reported stolen by the Bakersfield Police Department on August 21.

The officer initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Plano Street, south of Gibbons Avenue, and took the driver, 46-year-old Jonathan Hickman, of Bakersfield, and his passenger, 32-year-old Shyann Magee, of Porterville, into custody without incident.

Officers say Hickman was found to have been in possession of a “shaved” vehicle key and had two active warrants out of Los Angeles County and two active warrants out of Kern County.

Magee was also found to have two active warrants out of Tulare County.

During a search of the vehicle, multiple used syringes were located along with a homemade smoking device, said to be used for smoking methamphetamine. These items were determined to belong to Hickman.

Officers say Hickman remained in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and his active warrants. Magee remained in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and her active warrants.

Hickman and Magee were booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility where Hickman is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail, and Magee is being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.