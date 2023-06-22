PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A female victim and male suspect are in the hospital following a shooting in Porterville Thursday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Thursday, at around 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue regarding a male suspect who was in possession of a firearm.

Officers say it was also reported the suspect was brandishing the firearm at a person in the area.

When officers arrived, they say they located the 37-year-old suspect walking with the female victim.

When confronted, officers say the male suspect produced a firearm in the presence of the officers and discharged it at the female, who was struck by the gunfire.

One officer then returned fire, striking the suspect, officials say.

The male suspect and the victim both sustained injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Officials say none of the involved officers were injured; the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into this matter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.