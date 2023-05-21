PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Porterville was arrested after stealing and driving a vehicle under the influence while fleeing police Friday evening, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. they responded to a business in the 700 block of south Jaye Street for grand theft auto.

As officers were arriving they found the suspect vehicle as it was fleeing the scene. They attempted to catch up to the vehicle which immediately fled.

Soon after a second officer found the suspect in a nearby area and said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect fled recklessly, driving at high speeds and on the wrong side of the road.

After a short distance, the suspect abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot where he hid in a nearby apartment complex, according to authorities. Police eventually identified him as 56-year-old Porterville resident Jerry Hager.

After evaluation, police say they determined Hager was under the influence of a controlled substance. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the business.

Officers say Hager was arrested and booked under suspicion of Grand Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Felony Evading, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License, and Resisting or Delaying Officers with a bail set to $75,000.