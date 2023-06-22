PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville Police Department confirmed an officer shot a man in the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue in the city on Thursday morning after they say he shot a woman he was with on scene.

Officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a gun at a woman he was walking around with around 7:30 a.m. and when officers approached him, it’s when they say the shooting started.

“One of the involved officers on scene observed the suspect discharging his firearm and striking the victim. And then the officer engaged the suspect discharging his firearm as well,” said Sgt. Orlando Ortiz with Porterville Police.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Porterville, and the victim were taken to a local hospital.

We have learned they were released from surgery, but their conditions could not be provided.

Their identities have not been released, but police revealed they did know each other.

“The original call, they did receive information that there was some sort of an argument taking place. And at that time there was a brandishing of a firearm,” said Sgt. Ortiz.

As for the suspect’s history, police were not able to release specifics, but Ortiz said he is a man they are familiar with and that he has had prior run-ins with law enforcement.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.