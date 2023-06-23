PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man involved in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday was under active Post Release Community Supervision for domestic violence, says the Porterville Police Department on Friday.

According to officers, they were dispatched on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue regarding a male suspect in possession of a firearm.

Investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Daryl Young.

Upon arrival, officers say they located Young walking with the female victim, and when confronted, he produced a firearm in the presence of officers and shot the female.

Police state one of the officers returned fire, striking Young.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Young was determined to be on active Post Release Community Supervision for domestic violence and had an extensive violent criminal history including domestic violence, kidnapping, negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal threats, and some others.

Officers say surgery was performed on both individuals and they currently remain in critical condition. None of the involved officers reported injuries and police state the firearm used by Young was recovered at the scene.

Police say the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was requested to respond and is conducting a criminal investigation into this occurrence, while the Porterville Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.