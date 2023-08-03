PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspects from the Pismo Beach shooting to a Fresno man, one of them a juvenile, were arrested with the help of several agencies through the Central Valley, the Pismo Beach Police Department said on Thursday.

According to police, 41-year-old Gustavo Aquino of Fresno succumbed to his injuries after receiving several gunshot wounds in a Pismo Beach parking lot on Feb. 18.

The Pismo Beach Police Department, along with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, identified one of the suspects as a 15-year-old male suspect from Hanford, California.

Police say on Feb. 18, Mr. Aquino was approached by three Hispanic males, one identified as 19-year-old Daniel Jacob Santillana, and two Hispanic male juveniles, all of whom are members or associates with a criminal street gang in Hanford. The suspects challenged Mr. Aquino in a verbal altercation, and during the altercation, the 15-year-old suspect retrieved a firearm from a vehicle parked in the pier parking lot and fired three rounds at Mr. Aquino.

According to officials, the three males and two female juveniles fled to the vehicle from where the shooter retrieved the firearm and drove away from the scene. The vehicle’s driver was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Robert Hernandez of Delano, California.

Investigators served approximately 30 search warrants authorizing searches of persons, residences, electronic devices, third-party service providers, and social media services to gather evidence. They also reviewed several hours of the City of Pismo Beach video surveillance camera system that recorded the incident.

Pismo Beach Police Department Detectives and San Luis Obispo County DA Office Investigators were assisted by members of the Kings County Major Crimes Unit, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, Delano Police Department, and Kern County District Attorney’s Office Investigators in the service of search warrants, collection of evidence, and identification of the involved individuals.

Investigators say the 15-year-old male shooting suspect was discovered to be on active probation out of Kings County and a probation violation warrant had been previously requested for his arrest. He was arrested on May 19 by the Hanford Police Department on suspicion of unrelated charges and a probation violation warrant.

Detectives say the 15-year-old suspect is currently in the custody of the Kings County Juvenile Center, awaiting proceedings on those charges.

According to investigators, the second male juvenile involved in the initial altercation was also found to be on active probation and reported as a runaway juvenile. A probation violation warrant was issued through Kings County Juvenile Probation, and he was arrested on May 26 by the Corcoran Police Department with the assistance of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of unrelated charges and a probation violation warrant.

On July 24, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office completed its review of the investigation. Police say they obtained arrest warrants for the 15-year-old juvenile on suspicion of homicide and active gang participation, 19-year-old Daniel Jacob Santillana on suspicion of assault with a firearm and commission of a felony in association with a street gang, and 19-year-old Anthony Robert Hernandez on suspicion of accessory to the commission of a felony.

Thursday, around 10:49 a.m., officials say Anthony Robert Hernandez of Delano was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on the warrant for his arrest. Daniel Jacob Santillana of Hanford and the other male juvenile of Hanford were found to be in the custody of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Jail and are pending transfer to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.