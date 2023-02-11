MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Merced was arrested Saturday afternoon after being found to be in possession of fentanyl, packaging material, and scales, according to the Merced Police Department.

The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit says about 3:30 p.m. they followed up on information about fentanyl sales in the 3000 block of El Capitan Way.

After serving a search warrant at the residence of 28-year-old Jesi Platz, officers say they found about 50 grams of fentanyl, scales, and packaging material. They also found large amounts of ammunition and several replica firearms in holsters.

Due to the condition of the home and large amounts of drug paraphernalia, officials say a child in the home was detained and turned over to Child Protective Services.

The Merced Police Department arrested and detained Platz for an outstanding warrant regarding a prior narcotic sales arrest and under suspicion of sales of narcotics, child endangerment, operating a house where narcotics are sold and used, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Arnulfo Centeno at (209) 388-7742.