MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Friday morning after reportedly having sex with a minor, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say they received a report around 9:00 a.m. that 38-year-old Jess Burris was having an unlawful sexual relationship with a 16-year-old minor.

Detectives say as they followed up on the investigation, they found out Burris had sex with the minor several times over the past year.

Authorities located Burris and after he was interviewed, they say he was arrested under suspicion of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and for oral copulation with a person under 18.

The investigation is ongoing and the Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at (209) 388-7715.