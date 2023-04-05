MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old Merced man has been arrested for illegal possession of firearms and possession of marijuana for sale, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say Soccoro Chaves was arrested on Wednesday, April 5, around 9:00 a.m., after serving a search warrant at his home in the 2700 block of Elm Ave in Merced.

Officers say they obtained information that Chaves was selling marijuana and in possession of firearms illegally.

As officers conducted a search of the home they located an AR-15 style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a Polymer 80 9mm handgun, and an unregistered Ruger 9mm handgun. Officers also located 11 pounds of processed marijuana for sale.

Chaves was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for sales of marijuana and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact 209-388-7728.