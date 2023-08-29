MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A male suspect is wanted after allegedly stealing an off-road vehicle from a home, the Merced Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Police say a suspect was seen allegedly stealing a Polaris ATV from a home in the 500 block of Cartmell Drive in Merced on August 16 around 10 p.m.

Officers described the unidentified suspect as a male who had numerous tattoos covering his forearms and neck.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209)385-6998.

Investigators also say some crimes could be reported online through the Merced Police Department website.