FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived and located 51-year-old Victor Becerra in the living room.

Officers say Becerra was suffering from a single gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were immediately performed and he was transported to CRMC where he died shortly after arriving.

Police discovered that a single round was fired through a common wall by a subject in the adjacent apartment. The person that fired the negligent has been identified as 42-year-old Kevin King. King is currently wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and a felon possessing a firearm.

The Fresno Police Department says anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to please contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Ryan Rockwell at (559) 621-2448 or Detective Scott Gray at (559) 621-2451.