VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted by officers after allegedly groping women in North Visalia, says the Visalia Police Department Thursday.

Since mid-July, detectives say they have been investigating reports of sexual battery involving a man groping women.

In two of the reports, officers state a woman was on a walk with her dog and was asked by a man if he could pet the dog. Once he did, he forcefully groped the victim and ran away. One incident took place in the area of Grove Avenue and Stevenson Street and the other took place near the Visalia Library on Oak Avenue.

According to police, the most recent sexual battery report took place in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Strawberry Street. In this incident, a woman was walking alone when a man came up behind her and allegedly groped her.

Detectives described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult in his early 20’s, 5’3 to 5’6, with short brown hair, clean-shaven, and wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The Visalia Police Department say they added extra patrol checks in the area since the first report, and they advise residents to always be aware of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas, carry a cell phone, and call 911 immediately if they feel threatened or observe any suspicious activity.

This is an active investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at (559) 734-811. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.