TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect of a shooting investigation is wanted following the death of 54-year-old John White III, says the Tulare Police Department Friday.

Following the shooting in an apartment complex in Tulare, police say detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old James Myron Mitchell of Tipton, California.

According to officers, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers say they received a call on Thursday saying there was a subject laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers located the subject, John White III, who had been shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tulare Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 684-4290.