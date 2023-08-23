FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after allegedly pepper spraying a dog over the animal’s barking, police said Wednesday.

On June 25 around 7:15 p.m., officers say the subjects were walking their dogs in the area of East Shepard Avenue and North Maple Avenue.

According to police, the suspect called the victim’s dog over to the fence after it began to bark. Once the dog was in range, the suspect pepper sprayed the animal before walking off.

The Fresno Police Department encourages residents with more information that will lead to the identification of this suspect to contact Detective Freeman at (559 621-6409.