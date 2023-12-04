FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot following a fight in a Fresno apartment complex Monday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Before 6 p.m. police say they responded to the Victoria Park apartment complex near Shields and Marks Avenue for a shot spotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers reported a man suffering from a gunshot wound and other injuries sustained from an altercation. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition to undergo surgery.

Detectives confirm there was a fight involving the victim and other unknown people. At some point, the man was shot.

Investigators say at this point there is no suspect information and will be on scene gathering information from witnesses and surveillance video.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.