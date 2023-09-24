VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is being investigated for fraud after he allegedly withdrew hundreds of dollars from a stolen card Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., police say they responded to an O’Reilly Auto Parts for a report of fraud where upon arrival, they were told 41-year-old Richard Garcia attempted to use a stolen debit card.

Throughout the investigation, detectives say Garcia used the card stolen in Visalia to withdraw $600.

Officers say Garcia is a CDC Parole and is being investigated for additional fraud incidents that have occurred in Visalia.

As a result, Visalia Police say Garcia has been booked in the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.