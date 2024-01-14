FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after an alleged hit-and-run driver caused a truck to collide into a liquor store Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. they responded to Maple and Church Avenues after receiving a call regarding a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a truck crashed into the side of a liquor store.

After gathering information from witnesses and surveillance video, detectives reported a dark-colored sedan was traveling southbound on Maple Avenue when it collided with the rear end of a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control and officers say it crashed into the side of the building. As the truck was colliding into the building, it struck a man in his 40s who was standing next to the nearby bus bench.

Officials report the man sustained a broken leg and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators continued to gather information from debris to identify the sedan that had fled the scene. The suspect vehicle and suspect believed to be involved were eventually located in the 1200 block of South Winery Avenue. When arrested they will be charged under suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Fresno Fire is on scene assessing the structural integrity of the liquor store before removing the truck from the building.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.