LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting investigation that sent a man to the hospital on Friday early morning, the Los Banos Police Department says.

Officers say they responded to the 500 block of N. Santa Ana Street for a report of shots fired on Friday around 12:27 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and evidence of a shooting outside of the home. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Los Banos Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged by the Los Banos Police Department to contact Detective Stephen O’Day at (209) 827-2554 or to leave an anonymous crime tip call at (209) 827-2545.