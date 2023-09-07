MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Oakland man has been arrested after striking several police vehicles and at least one officer with his vehicle while fleeing, according to the Merced Police Department.

Thursday around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit said they conducted a traffic stop near E. Main Street and Yosemite Parkway.

According to police, as officers began speaking with the driver identified as 28-year-old Karen Walker, the passenger 37-year-old Wayne West Jr. grabbed the gear shifter and tried to put the vehicle into drive. The officers attempted to open the driver’s door, but the occupants had locked them.

While officers were trying to enter the vehicle, investigators stated the passenger was successful at putting the vehicle into drive causing it to go forward and striking a police vehicle. West Jr. began to climb on top of the driver, Walker, and the officers’ began breaking the window to gain entry.

Investigators say as Walker was removed from the vehicle, West Jr. sped off and entered the freeway going south in the northbound lanes. Officers did not pursue West Jr. the wrong way on the freeway limiting further risk to the public.

Approximately 45 minutes later, investigators say they located West Jr.’s vehicle in the 700 block of West 11th Street. As officers began to check the area, detectives found West Jr. walking near 12th and U Streets.

According to the Merced Police Department, Wes Jr. had several warrants out of Oakland on suspicion of robbery, armed carjacking, assault on a peace officer, assault with a firearm, and violation of probation. He was booked into the Merced County Jail for his warrants; suspicion of attempted homicide of a peace officer, evading arrest, and resisting as well as obstructing peace officers.

The Merced Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact Officer Saldivar at (209) 388-7735 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.