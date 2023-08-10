PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of possession and being under the influence of a controlled substance on Wednesday, says the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 200 block of West Olive Avenue regarding a report of a male subject on foot carrying a black rifle.

Upon arrival, police say they located a male subject matching the description and in possession of what appeared to be a long black rifle with a scope.

Detectives identified the subject as 35-year-old Guadalupe Esquerra from Porterville.

Officials say Esquerra immediately fled on foot when the officers arrived and still armed with the rifle. Esquerra discarded the rifle during the foot chase and continued to flee on foot, failing to comply with officers’ commands to stop. He was apprehended by the responding officers and taken into custody after a brief struggle. During the arrest, one of the officers reported minor injuries.

Detectives say Esquerra was found to be in possession of a large kitchen knife concealed in his waistband along with suspected methamphetamine. He also displayed physical signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers say they canvassed the area where the rifle was discarded and located it. They discovered the rifle was a realistic-looking air-soft pellet gun.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Esquerra was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on suspicion of resisting arrest with violence, possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.